KENOSHA — Joseph “Joe” A. Herr, 59, of Kenosha, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 after a brief illness, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

He was born on December 21, 1961 to Clarence and Patricia (Loduha) Herr in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from St. Joe’s High School.

Joe worked at Ace Honda, then Regal China in Antioch, then for Slater Inc. Machine Shop, and then at Red Line Cycle for many years.

Joe was a jack-of-all-trades.

Joe is survived by his parents Clarence and Patricia Herr and his siblings: David (Theresa) Herr, Virginia Ottinger, Carol (Louie) Luitze, Rosemary (Jeff) Mutchler and Diana Herr. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Joe will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

