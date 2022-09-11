Joseph "Joe" Steller

Nov. 21, 1927 – Sept. 8, 2022

UNION GROVE - Joseph "Joe" Steller, 94, of Union Grove, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at AccentCare Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

Joseph was born into the small farming community of Bonnua Poszta, Hungary, on November 21, 1927, to parents Joseph and Coraline (Petz) Steller (Deceased).

After working the family farm, living through the devastation of World War II, and Russian collectivization of the farm, Joe made his way to West Germany with his stepbrother, John Ellenberger. There, they worked various jobs rebuilding Western Europe after the war.

From West Germany, Joe and his step-brother were able to emigrate to Milwaukee, WI, in 1952. Joe obtained employment at Harnischfeger Heavy Equipment manufacturing as a welder.

In 1953, Joseph met Anna Wink at a German community social event. They were married in 1955, and happily celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

In 1989, Joe retired and spent his time gardening, hiking, spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, home improvement, and tinkering on anything that appeared to be broken. He loved to keep busy, meet new people, and tell stories about the "old" country and the good old days.

Joseph was predeceased by his father, Joseph; mother, Caroline; step-mother, Elisabeth (Ellenberger); and step-brother, John Ellenberger.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Anna; and their three children: Gary Steller (wife, Jeanne and grandchildren: Darren, Janelle, Brenna), Bob Steller (wife, Jeanne and grandchildren: Rachael, Alex, Zachary), and daughter, Carol (and her husband, Dr. David Gorsuch and grandchildren: Tyler, Kaitlyn, Haley, Amanda, Brandon, Justin); as well as Joseph's sisters: Caroline (Muth), Eva (Toth), and Katie (Dunn); as well as many nieces and nephews; There are also seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W Capital Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, in the Chapel of the Chimes on Wednesday September 14, visitation 9:30 AM, Service 10:30 AM with internment to follow.