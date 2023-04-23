Joseph W. Pollock

Aug. 26, 1955 - March 21, 2023

KINGMAN, AZ - Joseph W. Pollock, 67, passed away in Kingman, AZ after a battle with cancer on March 21, 2023.

He was born August 26, 1955 in Kenosha, WI to John and Bernice Pollock. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1973.

Joe loved music, movies and cats. He owned hundreds of CDs. He also was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and would make a point of visiting lodges wherever he traveled.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Michael Pollock. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne (Ken) Skendziel; and his brother, Jim (Mary) Pollock. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is loved and will be missed.

Private service will be held at the gravesite.