1930—2020

Josephine Gombar, age 89, passed away at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI, on August 14, due to complications from kidney cancer.

She was born September 15, 1930 in Somers, WI, daughter of the late Andrew P. and Anna (Sarinec) Gombar. Fondly known to friends and family as Jo, Vivian, AJ and Aunt Josie, she was the youngest of eight children. Josephine grew up on the family farm, planting, hoeing, weeding, picking apples, pears and plums, harvesting, and many other chores. She attended Hillcrest School and Washington Junior High, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1948. While a senior at Bradford, she worked part-time as an aide at St. Catherine’s Hospital. She subsequently worked in Chicago at St. Anne’s Hospital to earn money for nursing school.

Josephine attended St. Francis School of Nursing in LaCrosse, WI and she became class president. Her studies included work at Winnebago State Hospital. Upon completing the three-year program, she graduated with her RN on June 8, 1952, and embarked on a 55-year career in nursing. She was the second of three nurses in the family. Her first job as an RN was on the nursing staff at Kenosha Memorial Hospital from September 1952 to April 1954.