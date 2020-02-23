January 31, 1940—February 15, 2020

UNION GROVE—Joyce L. Terpstra, age 80, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 15, 2020. She was born in Ottawa, Illinois on January 31, 1940 to parents Wilbur and Virginia (nee. Eichelberger) Jacobson. Joyce attended Jefferson Grade School and Ottawa Township High School in Ottawa, Illinois and graduated in 1958.

She worked for a total of 35 years at several jobs in banking and as a manager of rental property in Denver, CO and Miami, FL. Joyce retired from Sun Trust Bank as a bank teller in March 1994. On April 4, 1994, she married Wayne LeRoy Terpstra in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joyce made a home in Miramar, Florida and then moved to Union Grove, Wisconsin in October 1999.

Joyce was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron in Union Grove from 2010-2011 and in Burlington from 2012-2013. She was also part of other organizations, including the Ladies Auxiliary to the Tripoli Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile.