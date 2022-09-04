June 7, 1937—Aug. 22, 2022

PIKEVILLE, TN/Formerly KENOSHA—Joyce M. Michaels, formerly of Kenosha, late of Pikeville, TN passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022 at Cumberland Medical Center.

She was born on June 7, 1937 to the late Elmer J. and Agnes (Kneifel) Newburg in Bangor, WI. She was educated in Bangor and attended LaCrosse Teachers College.

Joyce worked at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, retiring from there. She was a member of UAW Local 72. Joyce also owned and operated an adult group home for many years and worked at Brookside.

Joyce was a member of the Red Hat Society the Ruby Rascals in Kenosha.

Joyce is survived by her children: Gerry (Denise) Garves of CT, Mary (Robert) Wilson, of Pikeville, TN, Roberta (Steve) Perotto of Kenosha and Mark (Tanya) Sisco of Kenosha; her grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her son Paul Sisco, her two brothers Arlen “Chub” and Gerard as well as her two beloved dogs Hoover and Jazzy.

A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Joyce’s Online Memorial Book: