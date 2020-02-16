Joyce Patricia Rozell

1941 - 2020

Joyce Patricia Rozell, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9 after an unexpected, hard-fought illness.

The daughter of Joseph Patrick Jr. and Grace Irene (Martin) Moorehouse, was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Melrose Park, IL. She attended Star Center School in Pell Lake and Badger High School in Lake Geneva. She worked at Hi-Liter Graphics for more than 25 years, serving as director of graphic arts.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her dog Riley. Her hobbies throughout her life included fishing, painting, hiking, traveling and roller skating at Twin Lakes roller rink.

She was proud of her 100-percent Irish heritage, was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and the National Congress of Parents and Teachers as a member of the Randall PTA, and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, where she worked in the office.