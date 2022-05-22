1944-2022

KENOSHA—Juan Coronado, 78, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Juan was born on March 30, 1944, in Cotulla, TX, the son of the late Dionicio and Alcaria (Velasquez) Coronado. He was educated in the schools of TX. Juan married Oralia Torres on April 15, 1962, in TX, they were blessed to have been able to see and celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Juan was employed at OMC/Johnson Motors for over 30 years. His hobbies included fishing, cooking out, going to flea markets, but most of all spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Oralia Coronado of Kenosha; children: Corina, Robert, John, Roy Coronado all of Kenosha; brothers: Dionicio (Adelaida) Coronado, Jr. of TX, Eusebio Coronado of Random Lake, WI; sister, Gregoria (George) DeLeon of Kenosha; also included are many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Juan was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Irma Lopez, brothers, Rufus, Roberto, Paulo, Guadalupe; and his daughter-in-law, Carolina.

A visitation will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Wednesday May 25, 2022, from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, and again on Thursday May 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with funeral services to follow immediately at 11:00 AM. Burial at St. George Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943