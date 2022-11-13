Juanita "Sue" Trent

1943-2022

KENOSHA—Sue Trent, 79, of Kenosha passed away on Friday November 4, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born on January 25, 1943, in WI, the daughter of the late Earl and Pauline (Armada) Carlson. She was educated in the schools of WI.

Sue married Charles Trent on February 11, 1961, in Ironwood, MI, they later divorced. She was employed at Bradford H.S. as a lunch aid for many years.

Her hobbies included doing word searches, camping, fishing, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Joanne (Tim) Schwellenbach of Kenosha, Denise Peterson of Kenosha, Tim (Sherry) Trent of Twin Lakes; brothers: Bobby Carlson of MN, Butchie (Nancy) Carlson of MN, Ricky (Debbie) Carlson of Woodruff, WI; grandchildren: Jason and Sandy and Ashley and Brandon; and great-grandchildren: Landon, Jackson, Caiden, Colton, Elijah. Sue was preceded in death by her sisters: Rosie, Jeannie, Shirley, and brother, Billy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

