WAUKESHA - Judith Ann Moran (nee Johnson) passed away Friday December 30, 2022. She was born August 6, 1937, in Kenosha, Wisconsin and spent the majority of her childhood growing up in Kenosha with her two older brothers, and later attended Bradford High School. Judy chose to attend Carrol College (now Carroll University) in Waukesha, WI on an academic scholarship. There Judy joined the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and participated in many other social activities. During this time, she met Pat Moran and the two started a relationship that culminated in their getting married the day before their graduation on June 6, 1959. Judy and Pat settled in Waukesha, raising a family of four and she continued her engagement in community, church, and friends. In 1976, a relative shared with her how to have a relationship with God through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ, and her life changed dramatically. Almost immediately Judy got involved in Bible Studies, evangelism training, and eventually prison ministry, visiting various prisons and jails in the Milwaukee area, leading Bible studies weekly for the next 30 years. Judy enjoyed a good long life with Pat in his retirement, traveling the United States and parts of the world. In 1999 they built their current home where she lived out her years, eventually seeing her great grandchildren being born.