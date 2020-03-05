Judith Ann Zachar
Judith Ann Zachar

Judith Ann Zachar

Judith Ann Zachar (nee Judy Mikulsky) 80, formerly of Kenosha, late of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020.

Funeral Services for Judy will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

