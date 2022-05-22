MT. PLEASANT—Judith Anne King, age 71, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center-Mt. Pleasant.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas; her children, Jason King (Tom’s son), Christine King, John (Heloisa) King and Catherine (Joseph) Anderson; her grandchildren, Samuel Rice, Isabella King,

Ana Luisa King, Joshua King, Gabryella Anderson and Abygail Anderson; her siblings, Helen (Ken) Stanko, John (Susan) Willing and Barbara Willing.

Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101