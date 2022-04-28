Judith C. Stone

Feb. 1, 1948—April 23, 2022

TWIN LAKES—Judith C. Stone, age 74, of Twin Lakes, WI died April 23, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Stanley and Eunice (Andersen) Swanson. On June 30, 1974 she was united in marriage to Alvah Stone, Jr. who preceded her in death on March 31, 1991.

Judith received her Master’s Degree in Education-Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University, River Forest, IL. She mostly taught junior high school math in Gurnee, IL. She founded the Walworth County Literacy Council where she also tutored for the Literacy Council at the Walworth County Jail.

Survived by her three stepchildren: Alan (Sharon) Stone, Timothy (Mary Alice) Stone and Lisa Stone; six grandchildren: Jason, Josh, Caity, Ben, Pete, and Torie; and five great-grandchildren; niece Suzie Anders; nephews: Steven Buffenbarger, Andrew Buffenbarger and Garrett Buffenbarger; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Leslie Swanson and sister Cristi Buffenbarger.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Rd., Genoa City, WI (Pell Lake). Private burial will be held in Windridge Cemetery in Cary, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will also be held at church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to: Walworth County Literacy Council, 400 County Hwy. H, Elkhorn, WI 53121.