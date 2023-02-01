June 26, 1937—Jan. 29, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Judith Irene Sattersten, age 85, longtime resident of Twin Lakes, WI, died January 29, 2023. She was born on June 26, 1937. The daughter of the late Sam S. and Albertine, “Tina”, (Nelson) Sorenson. On August 28, 1954, in Bristol, WI she was united in marriage to Carl “Swede” Sattersten.

During her life she worked as the Buyer/Manager of the Wilmot Mountain Ski Shop. Judy and Swede owned the Dairy Queen in Silver Lake, WI for many years. She was very creative and put her many talents into everyone and everything she did and loved. She was loving, fun, funny and a true friend.

Judy loved to cook, garden, decorate and entertain. She enjoyed many years of the Milwaukee Florentine Opera and Milwaukee Symphony. She enjoyed traveling and took many trips to Europe, yearly visits to Punta Gorda, FL, and spent much time at their cabin in Northern Wisconsin. Judy was happiest making memories by cooking for and entertaining her family and friends. Her family and friends meant everything to her.

Survived by her loving husband Carl “Swede” Sattersten; mother to: Carl T. Sattersen, Craig (Lora) Sattersten, Tina (Tom) Collins and Colleen Tully; loving grandmother to: Matt (Jocelyn) Sattersten, Trish (Adam) Anderson, Samantha (Justin) Decker, Sara Sattersten, Jon Sattersten, Sean Collins and Dylan Collins; great-grandmother to: Enzo, Jude, Owen, Mae and Everett.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at the Hospice Alliance House.

A private Celebration of Life will be held. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lake, WI