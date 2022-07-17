May 2, 1935 – June 29, 2022

RACINE—Judith Jean Berres, 87, passed away June 29, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living in Kenosha County, Wisconsin. She was born May 2, 1935, in Racine, Wisconsin to Eugene and Ruby (Van Doozer) Weins.

Judy was a graduate of Washington Park High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On October 11, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard James Berres at Holy Name Catholic Church. She was a member of the Kenosha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Judy enjoyed reading and gardening. She moved to Kenosha in 1966 from Waukesha.

Survivors include her children: Susan J. Berres (Rob Craighurst), of Charlottesville, Virginia and John R. Berres (Leslie Bardes) of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; her grandchildren: Lily Zhou-Mei Ji of Charlottesville, Virginia, Louise Ann Bardes and George H. Bardes of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; her step-granddaughter, Laura Craighurst of Oregon; sister, Jeanne Maushammer of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister-in-law, Nancy (James) Lathrop of Brea, California; many nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Berres and her parents, Eugene and Ruby.

A memorial service will be held at the St. John’s Chapel, DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive in Racine on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Lars Skoglund officiating. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery, Racine, WI.

