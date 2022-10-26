April 6, 1946—Oct. 10, 2022

KENOSHA—Judith “Judy” A. Woodward, 76, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 10, 2022 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born on April 6, 1946 to the late Milton G. and Dorothy (Miller) Spence in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

On October 9, 1965 she married Eugene “Gene” T. Woodward at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Judy worked in retail, catering, housekeeping/nanny and also in a number of medical offices.

Judy loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed decorating for all seasons and baking chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Gene; her sons: David S. Woodward and Michael T. (Stephanie Raymaker) Woodward; her grandchildren: Emma Rose, Jacob Arthur and Gavin Thomas; her sisters: Sharon (Jim) Johnson and Connie (Gary) Flippo; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Willems; and nephews: Don and Mark Johnson, Jeremie Flippo, and Brian, Brent, and Chad Hackl.

A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Casa Capri.

