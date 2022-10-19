Nov. 14, 1938—Oct. 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Judith Kathleen (Raymond) Johnson, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence in Kenosha, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on November 14, 1938 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy (Herrmann) Raymond. She attended St. George and St. Mary’s schools, and was a 1956 graduate of Bradford High School.

On August 9, 1958, Judith was united in marriage to Ronald G. Johnson at St. George Church in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with 53 years of marriage before Ronald’s passing in 2011.

In her early years, she worked for her grandfather at Herrmann Drug Store. After she was married, she worked at Sears for 35 years before retiring in 2008.

Judy was a devoted member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church for many years. She loved to help at church events such as bingo and their yearly festival for over 20 years.

She enjoyed going on bus trips to the casino with her friends, and loved shopping and decorating her home, playing cards and attending shows and concerts. In her early years she also enjoyed playing the piano. Her most cherished moments were gathering and celebrating with family and friends. She always looked forward to entertaining, and hosted many holiday parties and special occasions, making them fun and memorable for her family and friends. She liked watching game shows, movies, crime dramas, and listening to biographies. Judy’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Judy will be sadly missed by her children, Laurie (Lou) Perrine of Kenosha, Warren Johnson of AZ, Glenn (Maryam) Johnson of CA, and Allen (Tudie) Johnson of UT; her grandchildren, Anthony (Jessica) Perrine, Louie (Emily) Perrine, Alex Johnson, Sabrina Johnson, Andre Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Claire Perrine and Elizabeth Perrine; her brother, Gene Raymond; her sister, Patricia Knutson; her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Judith was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Tyler Johnson.

Funeral services honoring Judith’s life will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass following the visitation Friday morning at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Judith will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6:45 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and Dr. Michael Zeihen for the loving care they gave to Judy.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101