Jan. 20, 1948—Dec. 16, 2022

RACINE – Judith Lee, Turner, 74, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Judy was born in Racine on January 20, 1948, to the late Harry and Elsie (nee Buisse) Blinten.

On September 25, 1965, she married Robert L. “Toby” Turner, celebrating 55 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2020.

Judy enjoyed reading whether a book or a magazine she always loved a good story and had a story to tell. Judy liked listening to music especially Elvis and the Beatles. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her family and loved her cats, Velvet and Feeby.

Survivors include her sons: Rob (Patty Tarwid) Turner, Scott (Jill) Turner, and Todd (Teresa) Turner; grandchildren: Alyssa, Sage, Jenna, Jaret, and Skylar; and great-grandchildren: Zerek, and Aaron. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Galzinski.

Funeral services for Judy will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 until the time of services.

