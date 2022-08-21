Judy Bauer

Aug. 15, 1940—Aug. 12, 2022

ALBANY, GA—Judy (Testard) Bauer, 81, of Albany, GA, formerly of Kenosha, WI, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at her residence with family by her side.

A native of Kenosha, WI, Mrs. Bauer was born to the late William and Hazel Testard. She graduated form Bradford High School in Kenosha in 1958.

Mrs. Bauer worked at American Motor Corporation. She later worked for Sears in the 1970’s in the TV and Appliance Department. Following Sears, Mrs. Bauer worked in home health care for 25 years.

As a breast cancer survivor, she created an online breast cancer support group with worldwide followers. She was an avid reader.

In 2010, she moved to Albany to renew an old friendship with her high school sweetheart, Jerry Bauer. They married in 2013. Jerry was the love of her life and best friend. They enjoyed their life together in these later years. Judy has stated that the last 12 years were the best of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Hunt and a brother, Richard Testard. Mrs. Bauer is survived by her husband, Jerry Bauer; a brother, Bob Testard; three children: Bill Altreuther (Tami), Michael Altreuther (Jackie) and Jill Lux (Jim); seven grandchildren: Stephanie, Ryan, Christopher, Bryon, Troy, Steven, and Ashley; two step grandchildren: Jacob and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service in Kenosha at a later date.