Judy May Gram

May 16, 1941—Oct. 14, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—We are deeply saddened to announce that heaven’s gained an angel on October 14, 2022—our beloved Judy M. Gram at age 81. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Judy was born and raised in Chicago, IL and spent most of her adult life in Twin Lakes, WI. She was the heart of our family. Her sincerity, positive attitude, and warm embrace was felt by all who knew her.

Judy was able to find great joy in most of life’s simplest pleasures. She cherished a great book, a good laugh, a long talk, a loving embrace, and spending time with family and friends. She had an eye for the arts, loved music, dancing, and a good episode of Father Brown.

Judy’s many jobs and talents ranged from being an Administrative Secretary in many forms, working with attorneys, dentists, and hospitals, to working with Kenosha Joint Services, and being a Dispatcher and Secretary at the Twin Lakes PD. Above all, her favorite job and hobby was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She had an uncanny sense of humor and an ability to find happiness in daily life due to her steadfast faith. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all of us here on earth.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond; her son, Raymond, (wife Grace); her daughter, Anne; her brother, Peter, (wife Carolyn); and her five grandchildren: Alanna, Ali, Aaron, Aden and Blaize. She was preceded in death by her mother Grace Santoro and her father Peter Santoro.

The Gram family invites anyone who knew and loved Judy to come celebrate and honor Judy’s wonderful life with them at her Celebration Memorial Service held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM, a gathering of friends and family to share memories, stories, and love. 11:00 AM, service at 6000 Broadway St., Richmond, IL 60071.

In lieu of flowers, Judy and the Gram family request that donations in her honor be made out to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting the family of Judy Gram.