Julian Roy Garcia

February 19, 1950—March 9, 2020

Julian was born at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Arthur Sr. and Joyce (Trottier) Garcia on February 19, 1950. He was a graduate of Tremper High School in 1969. After a prior marriage, on May 5, 1995 Julian married Ragenine “Ragie” (Morrow) Garcia in a mountaintop ceremony at their country store at Mount Lemmon, Arizona. They continued to run the Kimball Springs gift shop, store and bakery until they retired to the Coolidge and the Pinetop/Lakeside communities in 2000.

In January of 1975, Julian became a City of Tucson police officer, where he quickly advanced due in large part to his strong work ethic coupled with his love and dedication to working with his service dog as part of the K-9 teams on the force. On October 11, 1978 Julian was deeply wounded in the line of duty during a shootout. Although paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair for the last 41 years of his life, Julian never let his injuries handicap his life. He often credited The Craig Institute in Denver, Colorado with the skills Julian developed during recovery. He was an avid skier, builder of homes, furniture, guns and autos, and a passionate NASCAR fan. Julian’s greatest joy was the time spent with his wide group of family and friends. Many summers after retiring Julian and Ragie spent traveling the country in their RV, visiting with loved ones at each stop.