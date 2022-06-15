Aug. 4, 1932—June 9, 2022

Julianna Topolovec, age 89, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Froedtert in Milwaukee.

Born on August 4, 1932 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Schantek) Jambrek.

On January 28, 1956, she was united in marriage to Frank Topolovec in Kenosha. They shared 45 years of marriage before Frank’s passing in 2001.

For 40 years, Julianna was a dedicated employee at Bullen Middle School for Kenosha Unified in their Food Service Department.

She was a member of the C.F.U. (Croatian Fraternal Union) and the Kenosha Parkinson’s Support Group. Throughout the years, Julianna loved to travel.

She will be missed by her sisters, Sylvia (William) Kane and Frances Jambrek; her nieces and nephews, Michael Kane, Ann Conner, Kathryn Kane, Mary Matthews, Michael Topolovec, Carol Weyrauch, David Topolovec, Karen Topolovec, Beth Ray; her many great-nieces and great-nephews; her many pets over the years (cats and dogs).

In addition to her parents and her husband, Julianna was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Robert Jambrek, and her niece, Jan Martin.

Funeral services honoring Julianna’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Julianna will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the WI Parkinson’s Association www.wiparkinson.org or Kenosha Forgotten Friends, Inc. www.petfinder.com would be appreciated.

