1963-2022

KENOSHA—Julie Ann Lange, 59, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home with family at her side, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Platteville, on April 1, 1963, she was the daughter of Robert and Kay (Obenberger) Baetz.

On February 20, 1993, she married Charles E. “Chuck” Lange.

Julie spent her entire career, 32 1/2 years, at Lincoln Middle School as a Special Education Teacher and retired in 2018.

Her beautiful soul will be missed by her husband, Chuck Lange; parents, Robert and Kay Baetz; two siblings: Michael Baetz and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Jacobs; and many friends.

Services for Julie were held privately at All Saints Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society on her behalf.

