June 19, 1938—March 11, 2022

KENOSHA—June Rose Pitcher (Wheeler), 83, of Kenosha, WI died on Friday, March 11, 2022 at home. She was born on June 19, 1938 in Kenosha, WI and lived in the surrounding area all of her life. She retired after working 20 years at Jewel in Zion in 1985 and enjoyed continuing owning and operating Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home Court through December 2021 when she retired after 49 years.

She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha. June enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, fishing (especially at Rainy Lake), playing cards, and for many years bowling and dancing. Above all else, she was happiest spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Donald (Jeanne) Pitcher Jr. of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Laura (Jeff) Yonke of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and Richard (Danette) Pitcher of Des Moines, IA; four grandchildren: Brianne Yonke, Hannah (Kurt) Hafferkamp, Chloe Yonke, and Danielle (Pete) Cherny; great-grandson, William Hafferkamp; two brothers: Albert (Mary) Wheeler of McFarland, WI and James (Pam) Wheeler of Ridgefield, WA; brother-in-law, Robert Weidner of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Beverly Pitcher of Zion, IL; and brother-in-law, James (Jeannie) Pitcher of Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald Pitcher Sr.; grandson, Donald Pitcher III; sister, Arlene Weidner; brothers: Oliver (Sally) Wheeler and Donald (Naomi) Wheeler; and parents, Donald and Edith Wheeler.

June was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her for her fun, outspoken, and kind spirit—not to mention her brownies and grilled cheeses.

Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home (3012 Sheridan Rd. Zion, IL). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church (919 60th St., Kenosha, WI).

Memorial donations to either First United Methodist Church of Kenosha or Make-A-Wish Foundation have been suggested.

