Oct. 24, 1935—Mar. 14, 2022

LARGO, FL—Karen Evelyn (Kelleher) Fischer, 86, of Largo, Florida passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Karen was born in Racine, Wisconsin on October 24, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn (Gullickson) Kelleher and sister of the late Thomas Kelleher.

Karen moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin as a child and later met her husband, Ronald Fischer. Sadly, Ronald passed away in 2016.

Karen worked in medical records at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha until moving to Largo, Florida to retire in 1985. She loved to entertain, travel, and read, and she was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for many years.

Karen adored her family. Left to cherish her memory are her six children: Linda, Steven (Patti), Diane (Ralph), Debra (Ron), David (Sandy), and Christopher (Cary); as well as her 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A ceremony celebrating Karen’s life will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave., Seminole, Florida.