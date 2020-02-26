February 14, 1952—February 24, 2020

Karen Lee Covelli, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Grand Prairie Health and Rehab Center.

She was born February 14, 1952, in Racine, the daughter of the late Jack and Esther (Mandli) Kammien. On October 11, 1975, she married Joseph Covelli at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Kenosha.

Karen worked as a phlebotomist at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for 17 years. She truly enjoyed getting to know and caring for her patients.

Drawing, attending bible study, swimming, baking, and cooking were her favorite hobbies. Above all, Karen loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her husband, Joseph; three children, Emilio (Rebecca) Covelli, Nicoletta (Steve Kräck) Covelli, and Paulina (Dean) Aceto; five grandchildren, Sophia, Joseph, Antonio, Leanne, and Juliette; siblings, Kathy Running, Sherry Olsewski, Susan (Greg) Pofahl, Lorri Kammien, Jack (Heather) Kammien, and Lynn Kammien; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding her in death is her brother, Terry Kammien.