Feb. 11, 1942 — Dec. 30, 2021

Karen Lee Reuter, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Brookside Care Center after a brief illness.

Born in Pekin, IL on February 11, 1942, she was the daughter of Robert and Flossie Sellers. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On October 29, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gerald Reuter who was the love of her life. They celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary in October of 2021. They were never apart for more than a week their entire marriage and were great role models for their children. They would often spend time holding hands and sharing a blanket on the couch.

Karen would lovingly crochet a blanket for each new grandbaby as a welcome home treasure. She was always making sure everyone was okay and would say, “Can I get you anything”, whether visiting her home or when she was visiting. Karen loved her family unconditionally and was a dedicated and caring mother to her five children. She adored her sister, brothers, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a wonderful friend to all. Your life was a blessing, your presence we miss, our memories we will treasure always. You are loved beyond words.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Reuter; her children, Tracey (Mark) Ferris, Paul (Christine) Reuter, Kelly (Kory) Kyllo, Gerald, Jr. (Maria) Reuter, and Barry (Laura) Reuter; her brothers, Barry (Maureen) Sellers, Robert (Kim) Sellers; her sister, Janie (Tom) Kohler; her grandchildren, Aaron (Bridget) LaMothe, Justin (Sara) McBride, Ashley LaMothe, Kayla Schuett, Jerusha Reuter, Katelyn (Brandan) Reuter, Selah Reuter, Bryanna Reuter, Horacio Magdaleno, Jr., Gavin Reuter, Bailee (Zach) Jones, and Reis Reuter; her great-grandchildren, Luna Ashcraft, Garrison Heimbold, Abbiegale McBride, Harry, Simon and Pamela LaMothe.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Paul Reuter and Edna Paura.

Funeral services honoring Karen’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Karen will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave., Ste. 101, Chicago, IL 60656 or another charity of your choice.

