Karen R. Haupt

Karen was born on October 23, 1945 in Kenosha as the daughter of the late Frank Burlingham and Marian Baldwin Burlingham. She graduated from Kenosha’s Bradford High School in 1963 and was united in marriage to Carl Haupt in April of 1965. The couple resided in Kenosha until 2002, retiring and finding their dream home in Pella. Karen lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens and interior design.