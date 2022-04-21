Karen R. Haupt
Oct. 23, 1945—April 12, 2022
PELLA—Karen R. Haupt age 76 of the Town of Pella, Shawano County passed away at her home Tuesday morning April 12, 2022.
Karen was born on October 23, 1945 in Kenosha as the daughter of the late Frank Burlingham and Marian Baldwin Burlingham. She graduated from Kenosha’s Bradford High School in 1963 and was united in marriage to Carl Haupt in April of 1965. The couple resided in Kenosha until 2002, retiring and finding their dream home in Pella. Karen lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens and interior design.
Survivors include: her husband, Carl; daughter, Carla (Jay) Bedore; sons: Jeffrey (Roechelle) Haupt, Michael, Stephen and Christopher Haupt; grandchildren: Bryce, Jordan, Maxx, Michaela, Marissa, Nevaeh, Charisma and Wraith. Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with her wishes, arrangements are private. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family.