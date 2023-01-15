Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner

Feb. 17, 1940 - Jan. 12, 2023

KENOSHA - Karen Ruth (Villnow) Ebner, beloved child of God, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 12, 2023, surrounded by her cherished and loving family.

Karen was born February 17, 1940 and was raised in Kenosha, WI, faithfully committed to Friedens Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. She also attended school at Friedens for grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. She then attended Kenosha High School and graduated in 1957. In 1959, Karen married George G. Ebner Jr., and they were married for 36 years before George passed away in 1995. Karen was employed by the Bartley House for nearly 60 years.

During her life, Karen was deeply devoted to her family. She volunteered at Southport Elementary School and Lincoln Junior High School. She attended church regularly and raised her family in strong faith. She was a quiet and determined woman, and was known for beautiful smile. Karen loved the holidays. Her favorites included Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Her Independence Day parties became known as "Ebnerfest" and were legendary! Karen raised her family with a love of music. She attended live music events as often as she could with her family. Karen loved to decorate and shop for her beautiful home. She loved Hallmark movies, reading, and her pets.

Karen is survived by her four daughters: Nanette (Mark) Hylinski, Vanessa Lundgren, Janelle Ebner, and Georgey (Steven) Fani, all from Kenosha. She adored and is also survived by her ten grandchildren; and four great granddaughters. And survived also by her best friend/sister-in-law, Karen Villnow...together, they were known as Karen Squared!

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, William and Mildred Villnow; her sister, Diane (Herbert) Rath; her brother, Bill (Karen) Villnow; and her sister-in-law/other best friend, Evelyn (Bartley) O'Mara.

Thank you to Rick, Jackie, Susan, and Chaplin Charlie from Hospice Alliance, along with Cancer Treatment Centers of America. A very special thanks to our extraordinary family member, Beth Johnson Morgan, who kept mom in high spirits her last few months.

Services for Karen will be held on Tuesday January 17 at Frieden's Evangelical Lutheran Church nka New Life, 5038 19th Avenue, Kenosha, Wi. from 3:30-5:30pm (visitation), service at 5:30pm. Interment will follow on Wednesday January 18 at 10am at Greenridge Cemetery.

