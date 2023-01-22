July 29, 1934—Jan. 17, 2023

KENOSHA—Karl Ray Case, age 88, of Kenosha, passed away on January 17, 2023, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. He was born on July 29, 1934, to the late Harold and Myrtie (Packard) Case in Crandon, WI.

In 1953 he graduated from Crandon High School where he excelled in football and basketball; which was his passion. He studied at Stevens Point for a year before he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska for four years as an Airplane Mechanic. When he was discharged, he moved to Kenosha and worked at American Motors until his retirement.

Karl loved Ireland and made several trips there. He enjoyed watching sports and back in the day, he would go to Packer games with his two brothers Bob and Jim, whom he missed dearly and spoke of often.

Karl is survived by his twin sister, Karol Gehrke; nieces: Marsheela Beaster, Dara (Mark) Willkomm, Debbie Gehrke, and Jenny Gehrke; grand-niece Crystal Case; and grand-nephews: Kody (Bryana) Willkomm and Braden Willkomm. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Myrthlee Johnson, Garland “Jim” Case, Bobbyjack Case, Marie Webb, Harold “Buzz” Case.

Karl would like to thank his niece Debbie for making sure he was very well taken care of in his final days. Towards the end, she became his voice and made sure all his wishes were filled.

The family would like to thank Tracy Weis and staff at Hospice Alliance in Kenosha. He was only there one day, but Tracy and the staff made a huge impact on Karl’s care and comforted the family. A big thank you to Karl’s special friend, Leon Smiegowski, for all he did for Karl, he was a true friend.

Services for Karl with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM in the outdoor committal shelter.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667