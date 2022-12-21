1963-2022

KENOSHA—Karlene Marie Clarke, 59 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born November 5, 1963, the daughter of Richard and Treva (Rudnick) Clarke.

Karlene was a prolific writer and enjoyed writing poetry for her family. She loved traveling to Oregon and visiting the beach. Above all, Karlene cherished time spent with her children.

Karlene was preceded in death by her father, Richard Clarke.

She is survived by her four children, Rio Johnson, Richard Johnson, Abigail Johnson, and Matthew Johnson; her sister, Terrece Crawford; nephews, Jacob Crawford and Charles Crawford; and grand-nieces, Ella and Ava.

A Celebration of Life for Karlene will be held from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023 at the Avalon Parc Condominiums Clubhouse, 6310 43rd St. Kenosha, WI 53144. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

