Katherine Ann McKnight (Edwards)

1946 - 2020

Kathy was born July 10, 1946 in Kenosha, WI to George Edwards and Vivian Munson (nee Heyden). She graduated from Waukegan High School and was a prior resident of Zion, IL. On June 21, 1974, she married James McKnight Sr. Kathy was a longtime, active member of the Winthrop Harbor United Methodist Church in Winthrop Harbor, IL. Most recently she attended service with the Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church in Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was a stay at home mother for many years, but did enjoy employment in the local school systems. Kathy loved children and touched many as a Sunday School and VBS teacher; she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved to cook and feed the multitudes. So many enjoyed her signature cherry cheesecake! She also enjoyed gardening and crafts, including crocheting.