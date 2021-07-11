Feb. 23, 1937 — Dec. 12, 2020

KENOSHA — Kathleen Erna (Eppers) Tilsner died, unexpectedly, on December 12, 2020. She was born February 23, 1937 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late Lawrence and Catherine (Neu) Eppers. She and her siblings: Joyce (Neil)Broesch and Larry (Judy) Eppers grew up and lived in Somers on the family farm.

After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, she worked for the telephone company and later did bookkeeping for Sparks Insurance, the offices at Fort Sheridan and Great Lakes Naval Base, and finally the family business.

She married Frederick E. Tilsner on September 10, 1960. Together they raised two sons, traveled, and enjoyed hosting parties with family and friends.

After the loss of her beloved husband in 1981, she kept herself occupied with church activities, the Catholic Women’s Group, and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. Because Kathleen valued family above all else, her monthly “cousin’s breakfast” was very special to her. She loved to read, spend time with her family and her dog, Brewster. Fueling her adventurous spirit, she traveled all over the world.