Kathleen J. Tarsitano

Feb. 11, 1947 - July 26, 2022

KENOSHA - Kathleen J. Tarsitano, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Brookdale Kenosha with her loving husband by her side.

Born on February 11, 1947, she was the daughter of John and Lucille (Kosinski) Valastik. Kathleen was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and earned her Associates Degree in Secretary Science from Gateway Technical College.

On August 12, 1967, she was united in marriage to Alex Tarsitano.

Kathleen was employed as a Legal Secretary for Brookhouse & Kupfer for 10 years and then as an Executive Secretary for Franks L. Wells Co. for 30 years.

She enjoyed ice cream especially hot fudge sundaes; but most of all, she loved spending time with her adorable cat.

She will be greatly missed but rejoice that she is now in heaven and will have no more pain and sorrow.

She left behind hope, memories and love that will last an eternity. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Alex of 54 years and her sister, Joan Meglic.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, MaryAnn Laska.

Funeral services honoring Kathleen's life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Kathleen will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin, Alzheimer's Association 620 S 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214 or www.alz.org would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue - 262-658-4101