KENOSHA—Kathleen Kaeppeler, formerly of Kenosha, passed away in Eau Claire on May 26, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Rd., Kenosha, at 10:30 a.m. Guests are welcome to arrive at 10:00 a.m.