Kathleen “Kathy” Erlin Diener

May 19, 1957—May 26, 2022

OAK CREEK—Kathleen “Kathy” Erlin Diener, age 65, passed away peacefully at her residence in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on May 26, 2022.

Born in Dekalb, Illinois, on May 19, 1957, she was the daughter of the late John Erlin Kaiser, Jr. and Esther “Buffy” Marion Grad Kaiser-Dougherty. Kathy moved to Kenosha at one-years-old and attended Southport Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, and graduated from Tremper High School in 1975. She continued her education and earned her Associate Degree from Gateway Technical College in 1991.

She was employed as a Medical Assistant at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Kathleen was blessed with two children, Matthew and Katherine “Katie.” She was incredibly proud of her children, who both served in the military. Matthew is a veteran of the Marine Corps and police officer in Milwaukee. Katherine is a Lieutenant in the Navy currently stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

In 2019, Kathleen moved to Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to be closer to family. Kathleen’s best memories were spending the summers in Three Lakes, Wisconsin, and watching her grandchildren grow up. She loved the outdoors, waterskiing, bird watching, gardening and star gazing. Kathy was known to light up the room with her laugh, singing, and dancing.

She is survived by her children, Katherine (Seth) Diener and Matthew (Maria) Diener; her grandchildren, Ava and Johnathon Diener and her brother, John Erlin Kaiser, III.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services honoring Kathy’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Kathy will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Wayside Christian Mission, www.waysidechristianmission.org.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101