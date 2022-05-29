 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen M. Kubiaczyk

Kathleen M. Kubiaczyk

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Kathleen M. Kubiaczyk, age 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Cherished mother of Debbie and Jeff Kubiaczyk.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 12:00 o’clock Noon until the time of the service.

For complete obituary information, please visit the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

