PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Kathleen M. Kubiaczyk, age 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Cherished mother of Debbie and Jeff Kubiaczyk.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 12:00 o’clock Noon until the time of the service.
