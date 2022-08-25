Kathleen M. Plummer

Sept. 28, 1959 - Aug. 21, 2022

KENOSHA - Kathleen M. Plummer, "Kathy", 62 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine Medical Center Campus, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born September 28, 1959, in Waukegan, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen (neé Gascon) Peterson, living in Kenosha County, WI most of her life.

Before her retirement in 2020, Kathy worked for several years as a cashier at The Brat Stop, Kenosha, WI. She was a former member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Silver Lake, WI and enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, collecting turquoise jewelry, and gardening.

Kathy loved her family and friends, and especially being with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two children: Daniel Plummer of Lake Orion, MI and Katie (Ryan) Nieuwenhuis of Mukwonago, WI; two grandchildren: Paxton and Addison; her companion Michael Pauloni of Kenosha, WI; and many friends. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Peterson.

A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 29, 2022, at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Salem Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM Sunday and from 9:30 AM until services Monday at the funeral home. Please sign the online guest book for Kathy at www.strangfh.com.