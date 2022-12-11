 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathleen Mary Kowal

  • 0

Kathleen Mary Kowal

KENOSHA - Kathleen Mary Kowal, age 59, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away on December 1st, 2022, surrounded by family.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank all their friends and relatives for their support during this time.

A visitation with the family will take place on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at the Kemper Center of Kenosha Founders Hall (6501 3rd, Ave.) from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert