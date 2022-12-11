Kathleen Mary Kowal

KENOSHA - Kathleen Mary Kowal, age 59, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away on December 1st, 2022, surrounded by family.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank all their friends and relatives for their support during this time.

A visitation with the family will take place on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at the Kemper Center of Kenosha Founders Hall (6501 3rd, Ave.) from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director(262) 653-0667