May 28 1950—Aug. 12, 2022

Kathleen T. (McElroy) Smith, age 72, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at AccentCare Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

“Mima” to her grandkids and “Cally” to her family, she was born on May 28, 1950 in Glasgow, Scotland. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Annie (Aidulis McFarlane) McElroy.

On April 8, 1972, Kathy was united in marriage to Gerald Smith at St. Aloysius, Springborn, Glasgow. Their union was blessed with 50 years together and three wonderful daughters. In 1973, they made the United States their home. However, throughout her husband’s military career, Kathy traveled worldwide.

Throughout her life, Kathy held a variety of professional positions. She primarily worked as a Property Manager, ending her career with retirement from Hughes Properties in 2012.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting and interior decorating. Kathy loved gardening and often spent time in her garden admiring her flowers. She loved all genres of music and especially loved making up silly songs. An avid Chicago Bulls fan, she was not fond of the New York Knicks.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald; her daughters, Melissa (Lance) Woods and Paige (Carlos) Esquivel; her son-in-law, Anthony McPeak; her grandchildren, Tiffany Fonda, Nicole Garcia, Joseph Woods, Jacob Esquivel, Justin Esquivel, Ian Woods, Alexander Esquivel; her great-grandchildren, McKenna Conrad, Roman Garcia, Kinsley Esquivel, Nicholas Garcia, Eden Garcia, and soon-to-be baby boy, Esquivel due in September; her siblings, Ann McPeak and Dennis (Kim) McElroy.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail McPeak; her brothers, Robert McFarlane, Alex McFarlane, George McFarlane; her sister, Patsy Carol.

Memorial services honoring Kathleen’s life will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, Kenosha. The Mass may be viewed via livestream on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. on the following link http://facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101