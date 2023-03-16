April 16, 1950—March 14, 2023

BRISTOL—Kathryn M. Meyers, 72, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at her home.

Born in Eau Claire, WI on April 16, 1950, she was the daughter of Roy and Vivian (nee Johnson) Foss. She graduated from Wheatland Center Grade School and Salem Central High School.

On April 28, 1973 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Meyers. Following marriage, they resided in Wheatland, before moving to Bristol in 1977.

Kathy worked as a hairdresser, and later for Buehler Limited in inside sales, she was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hardanger Embroidery Group and Norwegian Genealogical Society. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, Norwegian Hardanger embroidery and genealogy. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ken; children: Maggie (Russell) Richards, Matt (Joanie Stasica) Meyers and Josh Meyers; grandchildren: Ben Meyers and Logan Richards; brothers: Don (Diane) Foss, Bill (Kay) Foss and Tom Foss; sisters-in-law: Dana Foss, Lucy Ambrose, Dorothea Ehlen, Geraldine Ehlen, Mary Schoenberg, Kathy Howe, Joan Nield, Judy Meyers and Jeanie Leffelman; and brothers-in-law: Jack Meyers and Ray Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, John and Magdalene Meyers; brother, Steve Foss; sister, Diana Foss: brothers-in-law: Gilbert Ambrose, Gene Ehlen, Bob Ehlen, Harold Schoenberg, Robert (Dorothy) Meyers, Bob Howe, Tom Nield, Clarence Meyers, Don Meyers and Chuck Leffelman; and sisters-in-law: Margie Meyers and Nancy Meyers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kathy on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:30 AM until 12:15 PM at the Church. Private Burial will take place at a later date in St. Scholastica Catholic Cemetery in Bristol.

