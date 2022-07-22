Kathryn Sophia Sikich

May 29, 1938—July 19, 2022

SALEM—Kathryn “Kathy” Sophia Sikich was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She passed away peacefully in Salem, WI on July 19, 2022. She was 84 years old.

Kathy was born in Waukegan, IL in 1938. She spent 28 years as a dedicated Secretary to Abbott Laboratories and enjoyed her career there. She was a wonderful mother to her two sons. She met her loving and devoted husband Joe Sikich later in life and they spent 38 years together. Through their marriage she became an adoring stepmother to five daughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Christine Shelley and Brecon Sterling, her sons, William “Skipper” Patterson and Scott Charles Patterson, her sister-in-law, Jerri Sterling, her grandson, James I. McGuinness, her stepdaughter, Judy A. Sexton.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Sikich; her brother John Sterling; her step-daughters: Debra L. Hunter (Brian Hunter), Susan M. McGuinness (Tom McGuinness), Diane M. Milne, and Donna A. Swanson (Keith Swanson); as well as ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After retiring from a lengthy year career at Abbott Laboratories, she enjoyed many hobbies in life. She was a gifted sewer and quilter, making numerous beautiful pieces of handiwork.

Kathy was a fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors especially camping with her husband Joe. She also was an avid traveler and reader and appreciated many genres, especially murder mysteries, James Patterson books, and Clive Cussler novels. While living in Daggett, MI she won multiple awards for how many books she would read in a sitting.

She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Please join us in Celebrating her Life at the Kenosha Kemper Center-Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Ave. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m .service time.

