Nov. 29, 1955—May 10, 2022

Kathy J. Wilson, age, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Fort Dodge, IA on November 29, 1955, she was the daughter of William and Shirley (Boger) McBride. Kathy moved to Wisconsin as a child and attended Kenosha area schools, graduating from Tremper High School in 1973. It was at Tremper where she met the love of her life, Bruce Wilson. On December 20, 1975, they were united in marriage in Kenosha, where they remained happily married for 46 years.

Kathy was employed as a Secretary for the Kenosha Unified School District for over 25 years in various positions at Forest Park Elementary, Stocker Elementary, Reuther High School and Frank Elementary School before retiring from Curtis Strange Elementary in June 2018.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved hosting family and friends at home, including an annual bunco dice game each Thanksgiving weekend. She also enjoyed traveling and making travel plans, her favorite destination was anywhere on the beach. She and her family especially enjoyed renting beach houses in Oak Island, North Carolina where she was the last one to come in from the beach. Another favorite vacation was visiting her aunt in Arizona for Cubs spring training.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Wilson of 46 years; her children, Crystal (Kevin Azarone) Wilson and Heather (Adam) Nighbor, her grandchildren, Avery, Everett and Harper Nighbor; her siblings, Nancy Kobisk, Barbara (Bob) Wilhelm, Vickie Kalsto, Lori (Bob Plumley) McBride and David McBride; along with many in-laws, two aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and treasured friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life remembering Kathy will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave., from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aurora Health at Home and Hospice Care-Aurora Health Care Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515. https://secure.aahgiving.org/site/Donation2?5055.donation=form1&df_id=5055&mfc_pref=T or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church http://stpaulskenosha.org/index.php/giving/.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101