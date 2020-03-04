Kathy Onslow

×
Kathy Sue (nee Finnigan) Onslow, 53, passed away on February 14, 2020. She is survived by her 4 children Justin Onslow, Kelly Onslow, Samantha Onslow and Angelina Syrette, 7 Grand Children, 8 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 step-sisters and 1 step-bother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and a step-father.
