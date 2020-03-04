Kathy Onslow
View Comments

Kathy Onslow

{{featured_button_text}}
Kathy Onslow

Kathy Sue (nee Finnigan) Onslow, 53, passed away on February 14, 2020. She is survived by her 4 children Justin Onslow, Kelly Onslow, Samantha Onslow and Angelina Syrette, 7 Grand Children, 8 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 step-sisters and 1 step-bother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and a step-father.

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics