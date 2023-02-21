May 19, 1942—Feb. 17, 2023

KENOSHA—Keith A. Mentink, age 80, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant.

Born in Kenosha, WI on May 19, 1942 he was the son of the late Kenneth and Erma (Brown) Mentink. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. He later continued taking courses at UW Whitewater and Carthage College.

On January 11, 1964 Keith was united in marriage to Shirley Geissner at Trinity Lutheran in Caledonia, WI.

Keith was employed at the American Brass, In Sink Erator, Modine, JMP Transportation and from 1975-1986 he was employed by Kenosha Cartage as Vice President of Sales and Operations, Traffic Manager.

Keith was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Friedens Kenwis Club, Racine Kenosha Traffic Club and Shoreland Lutheran High School Foundation Board.

Keith enjoyed going up north to the family cabin, fishing, hunting and golfing with his friends. He loved watching his kids and grandkids participate in sporting events. Keith also liked to travel, play cards and enjoyed the many trips he took around the country. He enjoyed his season tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers at the old County Stadium and being able to attend the 1982 World Series.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Shirley; children, Cynthia (Tim) Anderson of Antioch, IL, Amy (Michael) Slechta of Burlington, WI, and Andrew Mentink of Kenosha, WI; his grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cameron Anderson, Nicholas and Zachary Slechta; his brothers, Craig (Mary) Mentink of Holmen, WI and Daniel Mentink of Dwight, IL; his sisters-in-law Janice Aiello of Racine, WI, Donna (Earl) Zemke of Caledonia, WI and Lois (Ed) Engel of Savannah, GA.; his brothers-in-law, James (Kathy) Geissner of Lacrosse, WI, and Gary Gibson of New Mexico. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and in-laws, Keith was preceded in death by his adopted son, Allen Bullamore and his sisters, Beverly, Jacqueline, Patricia and Kathleen.

Funeral services honoring Keith’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at New Life Lutheran Church (Mount Zion Church), 5927 37th Avenue. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Keith will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Avenue and then on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Shoreland Lutheran High School at https://www.slhs.us or 9026 12th Street, Kenosha, WI would be appreciated.

