Keith Robert Drysdale
Keith Robert Drysdale, age 73, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; his children, Katie (Keith) Supinski, Kari Holm, Nathan (Contessa) Drysdale and Sarah (Alex) Heijnen; his grandchildren, Kellie Benjamin, Addie Burgoyne, Kyle and Laney Holm, Olive, Benjamin and Leela Briscoe, Darby Drysdale and Nora Heijnen; his great-grandchild, Gracie Burgoyne and his sister, Kathie (James) Beuscher.
Memorial services honoring Keith's life will be held privately.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
