Keith Robert Drysdale, age 73, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; his children, Katie (Keith) Supinski, Kari Holm, Nathan (Contessa) Drysdale and Sarah (Alex) Heijnen; his grandchildren, Kellie Benjamin, Addie Burgoyne, Kyle and Laney Holm, Olive, Benjamin and Leela Briscoe, Darby Drysdale and Nora Heijnen; his great-grandchild, Gracie Burgoyne and his sister, Kathie (James) Beuscher.