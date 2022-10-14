Jan. 27, 1944—Nov. 26, 2020

KATY, TX—Kenneth Axelson was born January 27, 1944, in Kenosha, WI and died on November 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving Day) at Methodist West Houston Hospital in Katy, TX after a long illness.

Ken is survived by his wife Barbara of Katy, TX; sisters-in-law: Cindy Axelson and Barbara Axelson of Kenosha; brother-in-law and his wife, Robert and Eileen Grover of Houston; sister-in-law, Patricia Grover of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law, Margaret Grover of Denver, CO; former daughter-in-law, Helen Axelson of West Palm Beach, FL: and twelve nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eleanor Axelson, and brothers, Charles and Gary Axelson of Kenosha, by his parents-in-law, Robert and Ruth Grover of Clearwater, FL, brother-in-law, Donald Grover of Kenosha, sister-in-law, Kathleen Helm of Houston, and most recently by his beloved son, Glen.

Ken and his wife Barbara met through mutual friends when they were fifteen and sixteen and remained best friends for sixty years. They were married on November 1, 1965, in Kenosha when Ken was on leave from the Navy, before reporting for his first duty assignment in Norfolk, VA. He was on almost continuous sea duty for four years, first on the destroyer Putnam in the North Atlantic, and three years on the aircraft carrier Lexington out of Pensacola, FL, which was on almost continuous pilot training. He had the opportunity to visit a several places in the Caribbean and in the South Atlantic. He was honorably discharged in August 1969, earning several commendations, and achieving the rank of Petty Officer Second Class (ET).

Using the GI Bill, Ken returned to the University of Wisconsin and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in both Mathematics and Physics, with honors. After working for DuPont in Chicago,

Ken and Barb decided to try a new adventure, and moved to Houston, TX. Life there changed wonderfully when their son Glen was born on May 20, 1975. Ken worked in “the oil patch” for many years and traveled to both Scotland for North Sea projects and Australia working on a pipeline. He worked at Baylor College of Medicine and helped design Project Orbis, the flying eye surgical hospital. One of his most interesting jobs was working on the Supercollider in Waxahachie, TX, where he met and worked with some of the finest minds from Europe and North America. It was some of the most challenging environments he ever experienced, and he felt honored to be with these scientists.

After the project was shut down, Ken returned to Katy and ultimately used his computer skills to work at the Toshiba Industrial Products and Power Systems Division. He ran the Software Development and Testing Group until his retirement. His job gave him the privilege of two trips to Japan, and he had wonderful stories about the people he met and the places he visited while there.

Ken was a man of diverse interests. He was one of the original Houston Photo Fest members and using his darkroom, his photography caught the attention of several collectors. He learned how to manipulate and create some beautiful images. He carried this interest over to new technology, collected water samples from Bush Park and captured life forms. He used his microscopy programs and his computer skills to print magnificent images of these life forms. He used his telescope to create amazing astral images.

He was an avid shooter and reloaded his own ammunition. He was extremely respected on the range and taught his son Glen how to shoot. They spent many happy hours together on the range. He was a member of the North American Amateur Radio Relay League (ham radio), worked with a group launching weather balloons, and launched rockets. He became an avid bicyclist and participated in two MS-150 rides.

One of his most significant uses of his spare time was the mentoring of young people. His patience and enthusiasm had a profound effect on some of these young people, and he maintained contact with many of them through the years.

Ken died at Methodist West Hospital on Thanksgiving, and the family wants to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, support staff and chaplain services for their many kindnesses, and also express their sincerest thanks to A-Med Community Hospice for getting us through this difficult time.