Kenneth "Captain Ken" Bruns

Aug. 31, 1963 - June 22, 2022

Kenneth "Captain Ken" Bruns, age 58, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 during his final fishing adventure on Lake Michigan. His last glimpse was of the lighthouse while pulling into the harbor.

Born on August 31, 1963 in Kenosha, he was the son of Chester and Anita (Keuffer) Bruns. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.

Throughout the years, Kenny worked for Pepsi Cola as a salesman. He was a member of the Local 601 Union as a Steamfitter. He owned and operated Albatross Fishing Charters with his son Levi Chase, and he previously owned Butler's Deli in Kenosha.

Kenny's passions included his son, Levi, fishing on Lake Michigan, hunting, gardening and spending time swing dancing. Most importantly, Kenny lived life to the fullest and was a positive force for everyone he met. Kenny was always kind and generous to everyone.

He will be missed by his son, Levi Chase Bruns; his father, Chester (Cindy) Bruns; his brother, Dennis (Sally) Bruns and his sister, Christine (Timothy) Gensler; his soulmate, Barbara Hopf; his stepdaughter, Ava (Aaron) Zietsma; his aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew and many friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Anita (John Haney) Bruns and his grandma, Carolyn Martel.

A visitation for Kenneth will be held on Thursday, June 30th, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. At 4:00 p.m., family and friends are encouraged to share their favorite memories and stories of Kenny.

