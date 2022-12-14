1935 – 2022

KENOSHA—Kenneth E. Hagen, 87 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born January 17, 1935, in Menomonie, WI, the son of the late Ronald and Agnes (Ponto) Hagen. On June 27, 1959, he married Coleen Severson at Friedens Lutheran Church, Kenosha, WI; they had three children, Todd, Kim, and Kenneth, Jr. and she preceded him in death September 9, 1992. In January of 1993, he married long-time family friend, Carolyn (Boyd) Adelsen at St. Mary Lutheran Church, Kenosha, WI.

Ken worked as an electrician for American Motor Corp., Kenosha, WI for many years before his retirement. He was a member of UAW Local #72 and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #286, Kenosha, where he participated in their golf and pool leagues before his health declined. Ken was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; children: Todd (Rita) Hagen of Kenosha, WI, Kim (Jack) Becker of Wild Rose, WI, and Kenneth (Katie) Hagen, Jr. of Kenosha, WI; stepchildren: Lynn (James) Perez of Kenosha, WI, Cheryl (Paul) Petri of Kenosha, WI, and Edward (Julie) Adelsen of Bristol, WI; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Ken was preceded in death by siblings, Delbert Hagen, Alice White, Carol Schwartz, and Lila Iverson.

The Hagen family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospice Alliance staff for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 noon on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 12:00 noon. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. Those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ken’s Online Memorial Book at: