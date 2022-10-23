June 12, 1945—Oct. 8, 2022

KENOSHA—Kenneth Ernest Jennings passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Ken was born to Ernest Kenneth Jennings and Matilda Czerwinski.

They moved to Salem, WI in 1948 after his father built a home next to his grandparents George and Alida Jennings.

In 1953 they moved to Kenosha as his dad worked for Nash. Ken attended Saint Thomas, McKinley Junior High and graduated from Bradford High School in 1963.

Growing up he swam, water skied and fished on Paddock Lake. His first job was the Chat and Chew Drive-In. After high school he was Employed by JI Case where he obtained his Journeyman’s card in machine repair. From there he was employed at AMC/Chrysler until his retirement.

He was a gunsmith, gun broker, member of the Corvette Club.

He is survived by his wife Kathee; children: Kristi Giovanelli, Kami Jennings; grandchildren: Jade and Genesis Troha, Shawna Giovanelli; nephew, Michael Kenneth Jennings; grand-niece, Heather Jennings Hoelster; and only surviving sibling, Jackie. I miss you big brother.